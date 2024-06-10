VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 8,599 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,819.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

