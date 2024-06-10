Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 230,215 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.41% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.43. 707,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,759. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.