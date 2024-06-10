Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.22. 2,542,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,298,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

