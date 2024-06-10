Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $14,847.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,852.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.00674195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00114336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00256739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00079704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,571,097 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

