Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,134 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.34% of Amedisys worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $91.11. 41,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

