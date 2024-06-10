Verition Fund Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $5.79 on Monday, hitting $521.93. 331,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $353.63 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

