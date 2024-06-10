Verition Fund Management LLC Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

PSA stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.80. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

