Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 6.40% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 104,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

