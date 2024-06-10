Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 187,839 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 562.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $92.78. 2,400,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

