Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $187.53 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.