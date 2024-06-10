United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

