Unigestion Holding SA Has $31.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

MA traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.57. 661,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.