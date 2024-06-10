Unigestion Holding SA Has $31.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
