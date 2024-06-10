UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in UBS Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 94,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 323,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.