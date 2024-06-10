Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Sold by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP lessened its position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences makes up 0.0% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

