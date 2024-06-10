Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Truxton Stock Performance

Shares of Truxton stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65. Truxton has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

