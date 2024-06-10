TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $9.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.33 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -144.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.