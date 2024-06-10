Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

