Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $2,887,844.40 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $319.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.46. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

