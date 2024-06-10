Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,555.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.