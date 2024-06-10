Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Declares Dividend of $1.05

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
Thomasville Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
THVB opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. Thomasville Bancshares has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $67.00.
About Thomasville Bancshares
