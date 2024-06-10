Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Declares Dividend of $1.05

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

THVB opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. Thomasville Bancshares has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $67.00.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

