The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $170.82 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,029,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,509,829,707 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

