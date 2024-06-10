The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) vs. Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head to Head Comparison

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $9.99 million 2.04 -$28.56 million ($1.51) -0.74 Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Glimpse Group.

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Glimpse Group and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.87, indicating a potential upside of 691.96%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -216.98% -154.35% -95.08% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grow Capital beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

