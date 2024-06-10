The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

