The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 746,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.