The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Reduced by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the quarter. AES comprises approximately 4.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

