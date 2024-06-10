Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.81.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.