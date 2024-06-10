Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,645,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

