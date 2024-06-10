Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

About Telefónica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

