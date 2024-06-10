Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.35 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,904.88 or 0.99971816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00093717 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023954 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

