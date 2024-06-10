Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.26. 1,054,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average is $321.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

