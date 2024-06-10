StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 19,988 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Xuong Nguyen sold 12 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.