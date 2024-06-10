StockNews.com Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

