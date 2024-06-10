StockNews.com Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $39.67 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.