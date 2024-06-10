StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

