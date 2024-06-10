StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.80. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

