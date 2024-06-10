StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TISI opened at $8.15 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 63,235 shares of company stock valued at $401,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.