StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

