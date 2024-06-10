Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $416.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.74.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average is $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.