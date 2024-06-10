Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.24

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Steem has a market capitalization of $111.87 million and $2.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,650.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.00676663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00114702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00256682 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00079303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,804,299 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

