SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,574,300 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

