SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

GLD stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,314. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

