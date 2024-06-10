Sollinda Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
URA stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,073. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
