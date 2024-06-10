Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 33,667 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,667 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after buying an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,940. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

