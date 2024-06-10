Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 12,796 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $342.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

