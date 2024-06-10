Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases 99,260 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,260 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Riskified were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Riskified by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $7,949,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 642,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 491,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Riskified by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

