SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

