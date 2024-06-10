Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.74.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

