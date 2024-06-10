Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.53.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.79. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

