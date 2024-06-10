Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $48.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 215.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 5,613.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 419,415 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

