SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.01. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 2,713 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,816,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in SecureWorks by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

